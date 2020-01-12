Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

Defeating Hinkypunks

On the same level as the Ghoul you will encounter Hinkypunks, these are ghost-like creatures who have one foot and a lantern. Have Ron shine Lumos Duo in their faces and when they become solid and zombie-like shoot Flipendo at them to defeat them.

Defeating the Ghoul

When you have completed ALL the tasks and opened the chamber on the Neville and Ghoul level you can defeat the Ghoul easily by lighting Lumos Duo in it's eyes and leading it into the chamber and locking it in.

Unlock Level Select

It is advised that you make a back up before proceeding as this procedure involves editing a game file. Use a text editor to edit the 'default' file in the 'ea gamesharry potter and the prisoner of azkaban(tm)system' folder. Find '[HGame.HPPageFrontend]' and look for the 'FirstLevel=HP3_Adv1Express.unr' entry and change the value of the .unr file to any of those located in the 'maps' folder.

Unlock God Mode

It is advised that you make a back up before proceeding as this procedure involves editing a game file. Use a text editor to edit the 'defuser.ini' file in the 'ea gamesharry potter and the prisoner of azkaban(tm)system' folder. Find the 'Comma=' entry located near the bottom of the file and add the word 'God' so that it now reads 'Comma=God'. Start the game and press the ' (comma) key and your life will not decrease. Whenever you enter a new challenge or activity you must press that key to remain in God mode.

Unlockables

Unlock Portrait Shortcuts Passwords:

Beat Peeves when you visit the shop for the first time and You will then be able to use the portrait shortcuts to go from floor to floor.

Unlock Bonuses:

Collect the complete set of corresponding cards to receive the bonus

Collect ALL Giant Cards:

20 House Points

Collect ALL Goblin Cards:

20 House Points

Collect ALL Beast Cards:

20 House Points

Collect ALL Vampire Cards:

20 House Points

Collect ALL Witch Cards:

Hermione gets extra endurance

Collect ALL Hag Cards:

Hermione gets extra endurance

Collect ALL Dragon Cards:

Ron gets extra endurance

Collect ALL Classical Beast Cards:

Ron gets extra endurance

Collect ALL Wizard Cards:

Harry gets extra endurance

Collect ALL Quidditch Cards:

Harry gets extra endurance

Character Special Abilities

Harry, Ron and Hermione each have the following special ability which you will need to use at some point in the game.

Harry - Jump long gaps

Ron - Finds hidden passages

Hermione - Crawls under small spaces

Ghost Mode

You can on ghost mode you can fly you can go under the floor you can go any where just you have to do is go to harry potter and the prizoner of azkaban directory then find defuser which is having circle on the right open then go down when you see the key bindings section, find "Delete=" and change it to "Delete=Ghost"

then while playing game press delete and go where you want