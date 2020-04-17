Legend of Keepers

Cheats:

Enchantress Character Guide:

Guide in using the Enchantress, an unlockable character. This guide is purely my creation and my or may not fit your playstyle. Obviously spoiler for those who want to find out themselves.

What Is an Enchantress:

Enchantress is an unlockable character gained after leveling Slavemaster to lvl 10 or above. It is a magic type dungeon boss. She play more heavily to elemental damage and traps

First Impression of Enchantress:

Enchantress playstyle is different to the Slavemaster to say the least.

The first thing you notice is that Enchantress have almost no morale reducing trap on the start. Enchantress monster also tend to be more magical in nature with more elemental troops and elemental attacker. Then you found out that Enchantress as a dungeon boss is more elementally inclined with lower armor and more elemental damage. Her single target attack is split to two damage channel so may deal less damage.

Her troops lean on lower health type with you unsure about how they can survive. Also, you usually start with less or no tanker.

The Magic of DoT:

DoT stands for: damage over time.

Enchantress start by having many multi target trap.

In base form, they are less than impressive. You might be wondering about the merit of poisoning or burning the enemy. What you often forget that they deal greater damage as you stack them higher.

My main method of killing enemy using Enchantress is to stack those DoT sky-high. But how to achieve this?

You are given troops that deal area damage with lower attack and additional effect. I strongly suggest you to use that attack, unless you are going to kill a single target. A good advice is to understand the succubus multi-target attack. Succubus have the ability to multi-target as long as the first 2 row of enemy have positive armor. Because enemy front row almost always

have positive armor, so free double attack.

Another good advice is to arrange the flow. Put poison dealing trap immediately before or after a poison dealing monster. Read the fine prints and you will be fine.

Need For Speed:

This one is important but often overlooked.

As your monster tend to be on the softer side, make sure that your monster is able to deal damage before being destroyed. Yetigo is one often overlooked monster, whose abilities allow to to change the battle flow. Yetigo have an area attack that slow down enemy. It can make the difference between single attack or multiple attack.

One strategy I like to use is to have monster with death activated ability in my first monster trio in order to maximize the DoT. Also, make sure your first trio of monster have good morale because they will always die.

Pay attention to monster that grow in speed after training. There is a wind elemental (correct me) that can do multiple attack to slower enemies.

Also, you might be tempted to buy sturdier monster, but you need to remember the focus is damage, not survivability of your monster

The Magical Second Group:

If you play it correctly, enemy should rarely breach the second group. Second group is usually reserved for lower motivation monster and damage dealer. The idea is to make the enemy too exhausted to properly fight the second group of monster. Compose the second group for damage combo such as ice weakness dealing monster + ice damage dealing monster.

Remember, you don't want multiple enemy ganging up your dungeon boss.

Artifact Guide:

Must have:

Magic Screw (for double trap activation).

Prismatic Stone (because your monster is usually elemental and resist for the win).

Magic purse (extra money never hurt. especially when it work outside of battle).

Beer (because every little boost matter).

Holy lance (extra bonus to monster never hurt).

Bone? (you have small number of skeleton).

Merchant card (you usually buy very little, reason below).

Demon booster (again. mostly elemental).

Trap Guide:

I would strongly suggest to focus on your default trap because they are good enough. But if you want to buy traps, focus on the DoT dealing type. Give up on morale because you usually don't have enough momentum to do so.

Monster Guide:

You actually need a surprisingly low number of monster. Reason will be explained in later section. So focus on improving the present one. I would even go farther by encouraging you to have less tanker. This is because you need to focus on dealing damage. Restrict your purchase to DoT dealing monster. Try to synergizes your purchase with your existing monster.

The Promotion Reward (Spoiler):

If you are me, you will be surprised with the promotion reward because they are buff. Yay... But wait a moment... what do you mean with no third monster group?

Yes, my brethens. There is no 3rd monster group. That is why you need to focus on killing the enemy. As for me, of course i take the DoT dealing bonus, no question.