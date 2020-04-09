Cheat Codes:

Open the launcher, select "Configure", and click the "Game" tab. Check the "Enable Cheats" box, and click the "OK" button. Alternately, go to "Documents\Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord\Configs" and open "engine_config.txt" in a text editor. Locate the "cheat_mode=0" line, and change it to "cheat_mode=1". Save the file and exit.

Note: You may have to reveal hidden files to see the "engine_config.txt" file. The file also may be in a different location, depending on your installation settings. Then, enter one of the following codes at the indicated screen to activate the corresponding cheat function:

Result - Screen - Cheat Code:

+1,000 Dinar one time - Inventory - [Ctrl] + X

+1,000 experience points (one time) - Character - [Ctrl] + X

Faster leveling - [Ctrl] + L

Increase all weapon proficiencies - Character - [Ctrl] + W

Upgrade selected unit (one time) - Party - [Ctrl] + X

See everything except hideouts - Map - [Ctrl] + T

Teleport party - Map - [Ctrl] + Left Mouse Button

Upgrade all available units to that path - Battle - [Ctrl ] + Left Click

Restore health - Battle - [Ctrl] + H

Heal your horse - Battle - [Ctrl] + [Shift] + H

Damage yourself - Battle - [Ctrl] + [F3]

Knock single enemy unit unconscious - Battle - Hold [Ctrl] + [Shift] and press [F4]

All enemy troops unconscious - Battle - [Ctrl] + [Alt] + [F4]

All enemies zoomed into unconscious - Battle - [Ctrl] + [Shift] + [F4]

AI takes over your character - Battle - [Ctrl] + [F5]

Toggle slow motion - [Ctrl] + [F9]