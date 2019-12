Locker codes:

Enter one of the following locker codes at the "My Team" menu to obtain the corresponding bonus. Note: Most codes expire one week after they are released, which is noted below.

Chance at TDIH Diamond Card: MOSES-3K6CU-G9PKV-CB2G3-RX2BK (Code Released: March 15, 2019)

Chance at Giannis 20th Anniversary Pack: FREAK-MBXWM-27GJV-CYGG8-EC2N7 (Code Released: March 14, 2019)

Chance at Flight School Pack: FLYTE-HUAZF-MLLFN-VRA68-KLENQ (Code Released: March 12, 2019)

Chance at 75 Tokens: TOKEN-VFGLG-QLLXH-JWBKC-AJQLR (Code Released: March 11, 2019)

Chance at Magic 20th Pack: MAGIC-AMKRY-GEQ8Y-KMYFG-78FN9 (Code Released: March 9, 2019)

Chance at Lebron 20th pack: LEBRO-6RUF8-VMMXE-3GK5J-RUR27 (Code Released: March 7, 2019)

Chance at Throwback Elite: ELITE-J7XBJ-RA23Z-DM4VF-2L7R5 (Code Released: March 6, 2019)

Chance at Damian Lillard: DAMEL-A7XW3-TVLEM-CRFHW-MXQX3 (Code Released: March 4, 2019)

Chance at 20 Tokens: TOKEN-RZBXW-GWABG-6RUUM-A3WRJ (Code Released: February 26, 2019)

Chance at Mamba 20th Anniversary Pack: MAMBA-TD4BK-A4JTT-QXKPG-M2485 (Code Released: February 25, 2019)

Chance at Deluxe League Moments Pack: DELUX-9A3RG-FARPZ-FPMY8-AXX7T (Code Released: February 24, 2019)

Chance at 20 Tokens: TOKEN-HKW8Y-Q4GNE-QGC2B-QAR2B (Code Released: February 20, 2019)

Chance at All-Star Moments Pack: CHA19-G8JYP-6MJ3A-H46P7-ZYYPC (Code Released: February 18, 2019)

Chance at All-Star Moments Pack: CHA19-29SN6-KZ2HZ-7Q2XP-UXQCU (Code Released: February 17, 2019)

Chinese New Year Code: CNYMT-4ZJT4-PJ5WQ-A8B4U-YTANC (Code Released: February 16, 2019)

Chance at Diamond Card Karl-Anthony Towns: KAT32 (Code Released: February 14, 2019)

$250,000 Tournament Short-Lived Code: MAMBA-JLMAN-HP248-G4R4W-LTVPN (Code Released: February 14, 2019)

Rockets/Warriors Throwback Pack: HOUGS-MVDQH-2QYJP-RKQPQ-D3ZJB (Code Released: February 10, 2019)

Boston/L.A. Throwback Pack: BOSLA-TJZ5L-47XUJ-K4KDQ-GHP4P (Code Released: February 6, 2019)

Chance at 20th Anniversary Pack: BLAKE-ATKZH-NWE6B-8BQP4-7Q7D2 (Code Released: February 3, 2019)

Chance at 20 Tokens: TOKEN-KJWGW-Z3LHT-78WAL-XT635 (Code Released: February 1, 2019)

Guaranteed MyTeam Points: MTNOW-J82UN-6BMMQ-2BCRL-V9KHC (Code Released: January 30, 2019)

Throwback Elite Pack: TBELT-JMV2K-CKFZT-8G4VH-JRMFJ (Code Released: January 29, 2019)

Chance at Mad Max: MADMX-4HWTA-U2RR3-RBAFV-GGMF7 (Code Released: January 26, 2019)

Chance at Elite Rookie: ROOKE-73DCK-D2NAW-VUREN-H9ZYV (Code Released: January 23, 2019)

Chance at 20 Tokens: TOKEN-AFW2A-LEDUR-2F3G2-DJX3L (Code Released: January 21, 2019)

Chance at Mikan: MIKAN-TAYQZ-GA4UA-YAQYP-KMXPX (Code Released: January 20, 2019)

Chance at This Day In History Player: TDIHB-UCHU8-DZCE2-AQA9H-PJD8A (Code Released: January 18, 2019)

Chance at Flight School Deluxe Pack: FLYTE-G2PP8-23V6G-JP9X9-6ZFAP (Code Released: January 17, 2019)

Chance at 20 Tokens: TOKEN-C7MWP-93DJN-FYN4E-CZHPX (Code Released: January 11, 2019)

Chance at Big Bob Lanier: BOBLA-89KPP-QKR8L-V8LMN-7VXHA (Code Released: January 8, 2019)

Nets/Magic Pack: ORLBK-JTWJB-6AGN4-E4Z99-DK8GR (Code Released: January 7, 2019)

Chance at High Voltage Pack: HIGHV-LFVYA-Z377E-M9TKJ-D4XEE (Code Released: January 6, 2019)

Chance at Giannis Pack: FREAK-PK2CH-FVZP6-QD59K-75CE9 (Code Released: January 4, 2019)

Chance at 10k MT: MTCMT-Y6W6D-PHBR2-NWU73-JZTFM (Code Released: January 2, 2019)

Chance at Blake Griffin 20th Anniversary Pack: BLAKE-G5JB6-93QYP-W74CB-FBTFZ (Code Released: December 31, 2018)

Chance at This Day In History Player: TDIHB-PWWPT-G3CK3-N6LHP-L63ZY (Code Released: December 28, 2018)

Chance at 25-50k MT: MTEEP-12345-12345-12345-12345 (Code Released: December 28, 2018)

Pink Diamond Card: PINKD-55555-BBBBB-22222-FFFFF (Code Released: December 27, 2018)

Second X-Mas Code: MERRY-85YQM-ULZ7M-DCA7J-VFMH7 (Code Released: December 25, 2018)

Chance at Magic Johnson: MAGIC-8CTA8-QA3HM-AA6DW-CYQ5A (Code Released: December 24, 2018)

X-Mas Code: MERRY-NS49H-RRNNN-86L24-NBWLY (Code Released: December 22, 2018)

MyTeam Points: MTPRN-K4HD8-273HU-M49AG-XKJUG (Code Released: December 21, 2018)

Chance at Diamond Kevin McHale: KEVIN-BY2D9-X2A68-X7TEK-FALQ4 (Code Released: December 19, 2018)

Chance at 20 Tokens: TOKEN-NNDJ5-QBTJ2-JVXHE-EMS6D (Code Released: December 18, 2018)

Mavs/Raptors Throwback Pack: TODAL-WMV2G-9GN7D-L8E7Z-TQD34 (Code Released: December 12, 2018)

Chance at Elite Throwback Pack: ELITE-PTVTX-925J5-37WZ9-2G93F (Code Released: December 11, 2018)

Chance at James Worthy: JAMES-C37TJ-BAJQ5-25RTT-GB96R (Code Released: December 10, 2018)

Chance at Deluxe Moments Pack: LEAGU-HF7J9-ZZPRC-ZGTAK-V7PJX (Code Released: December 8, 2018)

Throwback Grizzlies/Hornets Pack: GRCHA-GQRFR-A24WD-VTERX-Y7RLT (Code Released: December 6, 2018)

Throwback Pack Magic/Nets: ORLBK-YXNP7-GY7KR-RYB6L-WMP3N (Code Released: December 4, 2018)

Chance at Tokens: TOKEN-47CR2-WTHWK-YDXYF-U64KG (Code Released: December 3, 2018)

Chance at John Stockton: STOCK-A98DZ-XFGAA-3G9KG-FM8ZW (Code Released: November 26, 2018)

Chance at A.C. Green: GREEN-TG39B-JYKR6-RTJJ9-C5BEZ (Code Released: November 26, 2018)

Chance at Consumables and Tokens: THANK-KE69E-LXXNB-AWW3A-ZXMRR (Code Released: November 23, 2018)

Chance at Jeff Hornacek: JEFFH-EHPMF-3RJ4F-WNE8E-8M57Q (Code Released: November 23, 2018)

Chance at 20 Tokens: TOKEN-7MPDH-MHDZM-3Q3BA-5MN8Z (Code Released: November 20, 2018)

Chance at Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: AMKAJ-4EYA7-GRPTT-QF7VV-ZER48 (Code Released: November 19, 2018)

Rookie Sensation Pack: SENSA-X7ZLE-MX9V4-434VL-PWYCX (Code Released: November 19, 2018)

Kings/Bucks Throwback Pack: PREMR-BXUZQ-NQP8B-VEJQF-SYMXY (Code Released: November 17, 2018)

Deluxe League Pack: PACKS-FFKZF-K8B2J-9PDWW-4DE74 (Code Released: November 15, 2018)

Chance at Bob Pettit: BOBPE-UECBE-FKQHC-HYAPP-8FXKQ (Code Released: November 13, 2018)

Chance at 20 Tokens: TOKEN-Y6KEL-48E29-663EN-VU5JK (Code Released: November 13, 2018)

Random Kemba Walker Variant: #NBA2K_2KTV_KEMBA (Code Released: November 12, 2018)

Heat Check Chance Pack: HEATC-C6GDY-K8DAH-WRY47-L6GEP (Code Released: November 10, 2018)

Diamond Coach Chance Pack: COACH-MQZFU-GFZQH-GALM2-DAF35 (Code Released: November 9, 2018)

Dominique Wilkins Chance Pack: NIQUE-BWB3Q-UFNGT-2KRER-PTQV4 (Code Released: November 6, 2018)

Knicks/Pacers Heat Check Pack: PREMR-X5GBY-ZVJ83-F8LVF-J64N5 (Code Released: November 5, 2018)

Triple Threat Consumable Pack: TRIPL-ANZ6F-3CGM2-TGRRA-NN6UR (Code Released: October 16, 2018)

75 Tokens Unlock Chance: SPOOK-XFDVQ-KGPE4-7X5DE-YHRKX (Code Released: October 13, 2018)

Tokens/MT Unlock Chance: GETIT-DUWW7-AN5F3-FPEZB-9VMWC (Code Released: October 10, 2018)

Grizzlies/Hornets Heat Check Pack: HCLC1-VWSRX-M8KS6-7AWEN-XJ9NJ (Code Released: October 1, 2018)

Guaranteed MyTeam Reward Token: TOKEN-Z32HC-NFFWB-TRTJ4-T6N9G (Code Released: September 25, 2018)

MyTeam Coach Pack: COACH-JA2VL-2WKLD-AYAUE-Y4W3V (Code Released: September 10, 2018)

Triple Threat Consumable Pack: TRIPL-N6MK2-N6QQC-NTVX2-P3THD (Code Released: September 7, 2018)

Confirmed Expired

Marques Johnson Unlock Chance: MARQU-DWANT-JBTFQ-K2CGL-4D8XQ

Throwback Mavs/Raptors Pack: DALTO-HHLYK-9UW27-9A9PX-6XY4E

Amethyst Bob Mcadoo Unlock Chance: BOBMC-DAHBM-BMMV4-46KMA-RF2PK

Isiah Thomas Unlock Chance: ZEKET-UF48H-K7GLF-A7K8Z-EMDHK

Sapphire Devin Booker Unlock Chance: BOOKR-EWMP8-ZRCMJ-PVVUU-PEPNP

DeAndre Ayton Unlock Chance: AYTON-ENCKA-UNL46-29BRK-ZU7DY

Jumbo Triple Threat Pack: CONTR-6DEN6-4Q6NP-FC9NL-F64EV

3,500 MTP Unlock Chance: MTNOW-XWRAL-NXYTB-ULABP-RR4Y2

Nuggets/Pelicans Heat Check Pack: HEATC-9NCFM-CYP9V-HLWZA-8W3U9

Rookie Heat Check Unlock Chance: ROOKS-YTJF7-JRMU3-V9J4K-T2BDA

Rookie Heat Check Unlock Chance 2: ROOK2-KDQUF-YUCRB-FMT5P-XZ2DV

20 Reward Tokens Unlock Chance: TOKEN-VH75X-LHQGD-9F7M2-EVKRU

Triple Threat Consumable Pack: TRIPL-J8JKE-MRURF-QK4EN-ZJTA2

10,000 MTP Unlock Chance: GIMME-N883X-KHHQ7-MZCNW-LUA29

20 Reward Tokens Unlock Chance: TOKEN-BXWR9-WJU53-UR3L2-MN3HT

Jerry West Unlock Chance: JWEST-6F2AY-8CGFC-B9CH5-UFMQ7

Diamond/MT Gold Shoes Unlock Chance: SHOES-W3P47-C54HW-5XRVE-MQB8J

Ruby Charlie Scott Unlock Chance: SCOTT-28WLC-3WGW4-4ENQH-WZ7F7

Ruby Jordan Unlock Chance: JORDN-8KR78-CX6YD-WMWB7-2HQ9V

Ruby Jordan Unlock Chance: JORDN-MGUQK-VVQL2-BM6VE-WWDVC

Achievements:

Accomplish the indicated achievement to get the corresponding number of Gamerscore points:

Green Light (15 points): Get 5 Green Release makes in a single game.

Take Over (15 points): Activate your MyPLAYER's Takeover meter.

Makin' Adjustments (15 points): Make an on-the-fly defensive coaching adjustment during a game.

Locked In (30 points): Earn a Call-Up after winning a ‘Player Control' game in Play Now Online.

Perfection (40 points): Win all 10 games of 'Greatest of All-Time' in Play Now Online.

The Rest Is History (15 points): Win a ‘Player Control' game using a Historic player.

My Every Day Player (15 points): Become a starter in the NBA in MyCAREER.

My All-Star (15 points): Be named an NBA All-Star in MyCAREER.

Draft, Schmaft (30 points): Win the Rookie of the Year award in MyCAREER.

Puttin' In Work (15 points): Complete a full-team practice in MyCAREER.

Badge of Honor (15 points): Earn a badge in MyCAREER.

Badge of Extreme Honor (30 points): Level up a badge to Gold in MyCAREER.

Capped Out (30 points): Max out all of your badges in MyCAREER.

Rattle On (15 points): Play a game in the Cages in the Neighborhood in MyCAREER.

You Do Know Jack (15 points): Correctly answer a trivia question in the Neighborhood in MyCAREER.

Rat-A-Tat-Tat (15 points): Get a tattoo from the Tattoo Shop in MyCAREER.

Two Bits (15 points): Get a haircut from the Barber Shop in MyCAREER.

Ride It Where I Like (15 points): Ride a Bike in the Neighborhood in MyCAREER.

You Been Working Out? (15 points): Use every piece of gym equipment in MyCAREER.

I Spy Spalding (15 points): Find the Spalding IQ equipment in the team practice facility in MyCAREER.

Gimme A Boost (15 points): Purchase a skill boost at the Newsstand in MyCAREER.

Grindin' Away (30 points): Achieve an overall rating of 90 in MyCAREER.

My House, My Rules (15 points): Win a game of Strikeout in your MyCOURT in MyCAREER.

The 5 D's (30 points): Win a round of Dodgeball in the Neighborhood in MyCAREER.

Unleash Chaos (15 points): Have two consecutive breakout games in the NBA in MyCAREER.

A Little Something Extra (15 points): Complete a Daily Bonus in MyCAREER.

Inception (15 points): Play a game of NBA 2K19 against a friend in your MyCOURT.

Marathon Man (15 points): Run 26.2 miles in the Neighborhood in MyCAREER.

We The People (15 points): Join or Own a Crew.

No 'I' In Team (15 points): Join or Own a 2K Pro-Am Team.

Get Your Feet Wet (15 points): Complete a Jordan Rec Center game.

On The Rise (15 points): Win as a member of a Pro-Level or higher 2K Pro-Am team.

Thrill By Association (15 points): Create or join a MyLEAGUE Online league.

We Need Some Stinking Badges (15 points): Use the Mentor / Mentee system to help a player learn a badge in MyLEAGUE.

Puts The Fly In On-The-Fly (15 points): Modify a team using the Lineup menu in MyLEAGUE.

Drop It! (15 points): Earn a Token in Triple Threat Online in MyTEAM.

My Precious (15 points): Acquire a Signature Player in MyTEAM.

Never Tell Me The Odds! (15 points): Acquire a Numbered Player in MyTEAM.

Undefeated (30 points): Go undefeated in Unlimited in MyTEAM.

More Work? (15 points): Complete 3 Daily Trials in a single day in MyTEAM.

Infinity (90 points): Collect one of each Gem Color Player Card in MyTEAM.

Great Kid, Don't Get Cocky (15 points): Defeat a division in Triple Threat in MyTEAM.

Double Trouble (30 points): Play a game with two players who form a duo in MyTEAM.

More Loot! (15 points): User your Tokens to acquire a player in MyTEAM.

G.O.A.T. (30 points): Reach G.O.A.T. Collector Level in MyTEAM.

Additionally, there are five secret achievements:

Money, Whenever You Need It (15 points): Tested out the jerseys with the street ballers in MyGM.

Tex, We Have a Problem (15 points): The media caught wind of the leaked information in MyGM.

Didn't Mean No Harm, George (15 points): The leak was ousted before the scouting report was revealed in MyGM.

Served Cold (15 points): Beat Andrew in the Summer League in MyGM.

A New Beginning (30 points): Completed the story, unlocked the best ending and became part owner with Tex in MyGM.