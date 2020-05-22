NieR: Automata

Arcade mode:

Successfully complete the game and start a second playthrough on Route B after returning to the Bunker. Then, go to the access point to unlock the Arcade, which allows you to replay hacking mini-games.

Debug mode:

Successfully complete all three stories (2B, 9S, and A2) to unlock Debug mode. A confirmation message will appear with the command to enter Debug mode after completing the A2 story.

Alternate endings:

Successfully complete the indicated task to unlock the corresponding ending. There are a total of 26 endings, with endings A-E being the normal endings and endings F-Z the comical endings.

Ending A – One Battle Ends: Successfully complete the game.

Ending B – Or Not To Be: Load the save date after getting Ending A, then complete the game again.

Ending C – Meaningless Code: Load the save date after getting Ending B. When A2 and 9S confront one another in the final battle during your third playthrough, select A2. Defeat 9S, then traverse the area to reunite with him. Watch the credits play.

Ending D – Childhoods End: Load the save date after getting Ending B. When A2 and 9S confront one another in the final battle during your third playthrough, select 9S. Defeat A2, then select "I'll go with you" in the text section. Watch the credits play.

Ending E – End Of Yorha: This is a continuation of Ending C or D. When A2 and 9S confront one another in the final battle, select 9S or A2. Complete the battle and watch the credits play. Select "Yes" for all the questions that appear, then complete the credits mini-game.

Ending F – Mission Failed: During the battle against the Goliath in Chapter 01-03_2 on your second playthrough, hack the machine with attack units and wait until the time runs out.

Ending G – Hungry For Knowledge: After gaining control of 9S for the first time during your second playthrough, instead of entering the Flight Unit, jump on the crane past the chest. Then, jump onto the catwalk to the right.

Ending H – A Mountain Too High: When approaching the Goliath in Chapter 05-03, do not enter the Flight Unit. On the bridge, retreat from the battle to escape.

Ending I – No I In Team: After the battle against Adam in Chapter 08-01_2, do not approach 9S on the ground. Instead, go toward the Copied City exit.

Ending J – Bad Judgement: Attack the priest that leads you through the factory in Chapter 09-02_3.

Ending K – Aji Wo Kutta: At the Desert Camp after meeting with Jackass, fish at the coast until you catch a mackerel, then consume the mackerel from your item menu.

Ending L – Lone Wolf: When the Sphere boss fight begins in Chapter 10-02, run into the crater in the center of the area.

Ending M – Break Time: While playing as A2 in Chapter 14-03, do not enter Pascal's Village. Instead of following the objective, retreat toward the bridge.

Ending N – No Man's Village: Destroy all the machines in Pascal's Village in Chapter 07-02.

Ending O – Just You And Me: After landing in Chapter 11-04 during your third playthrough, do not help the YoRHa. Run away toward the middle of the area.

Ending P – Corruption: During your third playthrough in Chapter 11-06, let 2B die while having the virus.

Ending Q – Questionable Actions: At the start of Chapter 11-07 during your third playthrough, do not go toward 2B and instead retreat.

Ending R – Maverick: Destroy the last robots at the Abandoned Factory in Chapter 14-05. This includes attempting to destroy Pascal.

Ending S – City Escape: During your third playthrough in Chapter 17-01, run away from Popola and Devola after the tower section begins.

Ending T – Fatal Error: At any point during the game, open your menu and select the "Skills" tab. Select "Plug-in Chips", "Destroy Chip", "Equipped Chip", "OS Chip". Selecting this will display the following warning: "An android's central system. Removal means death." Remove the OS Chip to reboot.

Ending U - Debunked: At any point once you gain access to the Bunker, use the self-destruct command inside the Bunker.

Ending V – Reckless Bravery: In Chapter 17-01, help Devola and Popola, but do not hack the tower. Just wait and do nothing.

Ending W – Broken Wings: Let the robots kill 9S during Chapter 01-03_02 (Ace Combat Arcade).

Ending X – Time To Relax: At the end of Chapter 11-06, ignore the YoRHa when you control A2. Run away from the fight across the bridge.

Ending Y – Heady Battle: Make Emil self-destruct during "Emil's Determination".

Ending Z – Overzealous: After rescuing Pascal in Chapter 14-01, choose to destroy her.

Extra weapon slots

Collect the two additional Assault Pods from the indicated locations to unlock extra weapon inventory slots and get the "Pod Hunter" achievement:

1. From the Desert: Center vendor, travel toward the Desert: Camp location. While moving northwest, look on the side of one of the dunes at the following location to find it in the sand. It is difficult to spot. On the map, it is on the outer edge of the "Desert: Center" circle, along the northeast edge.

2. In the Flooded City: Coast area, travel to the water's edge around the following location to begin fishing. Cast your line a few times and reel in as soon as the pod dives underwater to eventually get an Assault Pod instead of a fish.

Secret Level 4 blacksmith

To find the only blacksmith (Masamune) that can upgrade weapons to Level 4, you first need access to the Forest Castle. This area can be revisited later. In the Forest Castle: Royal Chamber, go right to find the exterior broken bridge. Drop down through the hole in the bridge to land on the walkway below. Move left and interact with the wall to discover a hidden block. Pull it back to reveal a secret path to the blacksmith. This blacksmith can upgrade Level 3 weapons to Level 4 for 10,000 per upgrade. His store carries the following three weapons: Machine Sword, Machine Axe, and Machine Spear. These are all weapons wielded by machine lifeform enemies.

Secret Emil battle

Emil is one of the surviving characters from the original NieR. He returns in NieR: Automata as a traveling item shop on wheels. He is located near the Desert Zone entrance from the City Ruins: Center area. Shoot him once with your blaster to stop him and purchase items. Go to Emil's house near the City Ruins: Center crater. There is a large sewer pipe sticking out of the crater wall, with water flowing out of it. Jump inside and use the elevator to find Emil's house. Emil's house will only open after you have completed the "Lunar Tears" side quest. The solution to that side quest can be found under the "Easy "Lunar Tear" trophy". Loot the treasure chest in the final room of the black cave. Once you reach the house with all the Emil faces, take one of the masks on the display. Return to Emil and talk to him. You can find him driving around the Desert Zone entrance from the City Ruins: Center area. After exiting his shop, Emil will complain that someone is stealing from his house. Go back to his house a second time with 9S to find a treasure chest inside. Hack into it with 9S to take what is inside. As you leave, Emil will ambush you in the dark chamber outside his house to start the secret Boss battle. Emil is Level 99 -- so you must be high level to damage him. You also cannot access Emil's treasure without 9S -- so you will need to complete the game at least once to earn 9S and his hacking ability.

Secret achievement shop

To unlock the secret achievement shop, successfully complete three playthroughs of the game to complete the full story. Then, find the Strange Resistance Woman in the Resistance Camp. Talk to her to see a large list of options. Select the "Request unlocking you-know-what" option at the bottom of the list to display the achievements list. Each achievement is numbered, so you will have to check the description to view which achievement you are buying. The prices are 50,000 for easy difficulty achievements, 100,000 for medium difficulty achievements, and 200,000 for hard difficulty achievements. They are very expensive, and buying them all can be extremely costly, but this is an alternate method to getting all achievements.

Easy achievements

Unlock the secret achievement shop, then create a backup save file and place it in a different folder. Spend all your money on unlocking achievements. Reload your backed up save file to still have the achievements unlocked and all your money back. Buy more achievements. Repeat this until you unlock all achievements.

Easy XP

This XP farming method is only available in the second playthrough. First, go to Emil's Shop (near the Desert Zone entrance from City Ruins: Center) and purchase the +3 XP Plug-In Chips. Equip these before farming to earn more XP and level up faster. Go to the Amusement Park in Route C/D (9S story). Hack the large friendly robot (wearing a top hat) in the fountain square at the Amusement Park entrance. Select "Remote Control" after a successful hack. Clear out all the smaller enemies in the square. Hack the golden robot statue in the center of the fountain to get a lot of XP for hacking and destroying it. Return to a save point, then exit and reload. Return to the same area and farm the golden robot statue for a lot of XP. Repeat this as many times as desired. You can easily earn 3-4 levels per kill, even at high levels. Lower level players will not be able to damage the statue at all -- make sure you are Level 55 or higher.

Easy "Animal Rider" achievement

Find a supply vendor and purchase the Sachet for 1,000G and bait for 100G. A supply vendor can be found very early in the game once you are introduced to the Resistance Camp and its vendors. Then, find a moose or boar and stand next to it. The animals will not attack you or run away because you have the Satchet. Select the bait from the menu and wait for the animal to start eating. You can now ride it. Ride the animal for 5 kilometers to get the "Animal Rider" achievement.

Easy "Lunar Tear" achievement

To get the "Lunar Tear" achievement, a Lunar Tear item, and revisit Kaine's house from the original NieR, first unlock the "Emil's Memories" side quest. To start the "Emil's Memories" side quest, successfully complete the main story mission that takes you to the forest. Defeat the Castle boss, then return to Pascal to complete it. Next, find Emil's traveling shop. It is located northwest from the City Ruins: Center, near the Desert zone entrance path. Shoot his car to stop him. Do not worry, as it will not hurt him. After talking to Emil, you will need to interact with a Lunar Tear. Lunar Tears are found throughout the open world. You can find one easily in the Shopping Mall area or the Amusement Park. Cross the long bridge by the City Ruins: Near The Tower marker to enter the Shopping Mall. From the entrance doors, pass under the escalators and look in the overgrown trees. It is on the right side —- look for a bright light to find the Lunar Tear. Collect the Lunar Tear to begin the "Emil's Memories" side quest. Emil will appear right behind you and give you the quest. There are five Lunar Tears available to collect. After finding the first one and starting the quest, the rest will appear on your map as large red areas to explore. Search the indicated locations to find all five Lunar Tears:

1. Shopping Mall: At the entrance, look behind the escalators near the trees.

2. Forest Zone: It is found in the caves south of the entrance.

3. Park Ruins: Proceed down the central path of the ruins, then take a right and enter the area with the shop vending machine. It is found in the back-right corner.

4. Desert: Look for the large rocky hill in the center of the desert zone. There is a narrow cave. Drop into the hole, then navigate to the exit that leads back up and out of the underground. Once you are back up top, long jump to the platforms ahead, staying up high until you reach an alcove with a tree. It is found to the right of the withered tree.

5. Flooded Coast: Travel south from the Flooded Coast: Coast marker. Look on the very edge (lowest point) to find it on the mud beneath the ruined concrete.

Once you have collected all five flowers, Emil will give you the Elevator Key item that opens a special elevator in the Shopping Mall area. Use the key on the elevator located to the left of the Shopping Mall entrance. The elevator is up a small set of steps, covered with the roots from a huge tree. Take the elevator down to view a secret cutscene with Emil explaining his past and filling in some of the gaps between the original NieR and NieR: Automata. There are Lunar Tears everywhere, and Emil will give you one. The house itself is Kaine's —- her home from the cliffside village in the original NieR

Easy "What Are You Doing?" achievement

Position the camera (can be done while standing on a ledge) under 2B's skirt until she turns away. Repeat this ten times to get the "What Are You Doing?" achievement.

Steam achievements:

Successfully complete the indicated task to unlock the corresponding achievement. To view your achievements and stats in Steam, select "Community", "My profile", "View all my games", then the game and view stats.

Cherish Our Resources: Have 100 bodies collected.

Desire Without Emotion: At least 100,000 G in possession.

Harvest King: Materials gathered at a hidden harvest point 10 times.

Inorganic Blade: All weapons upgraded to the highest level.

Ruler of the Skies: 255 enemies destroyed using a flight unit.

Supreme Support Weapons: All Pods upgraded to the highest level.

The Mercenary: 80% of all quests completed.

Weapons Maniac: All Pod programs obtained.

A Round by the Pond: 20 different kinds of fish caught.

Animal Rider: Any animal ridden for 5 kilometers.

Chip Collector: 80% of all plug-in chips collected.

Destruction is My Job: 80% of all unit data unlocked.

First Errand: Complete your first quest.

Information Master: 80% of all archives found.

Pod Hunter: All Pods found.

The Circle of Death: Have your body collected.

Tools of the Trade: Any weapon upgraded to the highest level.

Naughty Children: Emil destroyed.

The Minds That Emerged: View the final credits.

A New Battle Begins: Achieve ending B.

Beautiful World: Achieve A2's ending.

Leaving for the New World: Achieve 9S's ending.

Machines vs. Machines: 50 machine lifeforms destroyed by remote control.

One Battle Ends: Achieve ending A.

A Scanner's Power: 100 machine lifeforms destroyed by hacking.

Come Take a Look!: Emil's shop used for the first time.

Creation and Insurrection: Complete the alien ship.

Crime and Punishment: Watch the final moments of Devola and Popola.

Farewell, Pascal: Grant Pascal's final request.

Fighting's Not My Thing: Play your first hacking game.

Final Wish: Watch 2B die.

Iron Soul: Complete the abandoned factory.

It's a Healthy Baby Boy!: Complete the desert area.

Justice: Stop all resource recovery units.

Lunar Tear: The place of memories has been visited.

Not That I Mind...: 1 hour played with 9S in a certain state.

Resuscitated Body: Stare into space from the Bunker.

Ruler of the Deep: Complete the flooded city.

The Mechanical Kingdom: Complete the forest castle.

The Power of Hate: 50 machine lifeforms destroyed with berserk mode.

Those Who Love Humans: Complete the copied city.

Transcendent Being: All endings achieved.

Treacherous Blade: Control A2 for the first time.

Vestiges of Prosperity: Arrive at the city ruins.

Wait! Don't Kill Me!: 10 friendly machine lifeforms destroyed.

We Await Your Next Visit: Complete the amusement park ruins.

What Are You Doing?: 2B's secret discovered 10 times.