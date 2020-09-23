WWE 2K Battlegrounds

Achievements:

Accomplish the indicated achievement to get the corresponding number of Gamerscore points:

I won! (50 points): Perform a pin successfully.

Zoologist (50 points): Control the ram and feed your opponent to the alligator.

Thunderstorm (50 points): Unlock the "Thunderstorm" Power Up.

That's my signature (100 points): Perform 20 signature moves.

Becoming a Superstar (100 points): Complete the WrestleMania event.

Welcome to the Sunshine State (50 points): Unlock the Everglades battleground.

Vs. the World (100 points): Win a Gauntlet match against 5 opponents or more.

Charismatic (50 points): Fill the crowd bar.

Freedom! (50 points): Win a Steel Cage match.

Nothing personal (50 points): Perform 20 taunts.

Anybody else? (100 points): Win a Royal Rumble match against 20 opponents or more.

Is that a legal move? (50 points): Pick up a motorcycle and a turnbuckle.

Invincible (200 points): Win a Royal Rumble match against 30 opponents in medium difficulty or higher.