WWE 2K Battlegrounds

- Xbox One
Achievements:
Accomplish the indicated achievement to get the corresponding number of Gamerscore points:
I won! (50 points): Perform a pin successfully.
Zoologist (50 points): Control the ram and feed your opponent to the alligator.
Thunderstorm (50 points): Unlock the "Thunderstorm" Power Up.
That's my signature (100 points): Perform 20 signature moves.
Becoming a Superstar (100 points): Complete the WrestleMania event.
Welcome to the Sunshine State (50 points): Unlock the Everglades battleground.
Vs. the World (100 points): Win a Gauntlet match against 5 opponents or more.
Charismatic (50 points): Fill the crowd bar.
Freedom! (50 points): Win a Steel Cage match.
Nothing personal (50 points): Perform 20 taunts.
Anybody else? (100 points): Win a Royal Rumble match against 20 opponents or more.
Is that a legal move? (50 points): Pick up a motorcycle and a turnbuckle.
Invincible (200 points): Win a Royal Rumble match against 30 opponents in medium difficulty or higher.
