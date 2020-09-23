WWE 2K Battlegrounds

Steam achievements:

Successfully complete the indicated task to unlock the corresponding achievement. To view your achievements and stats in Steam, select "Community", "My profile", "View all my games", then the game and view stats.

I won!: Perform a pin successfully.

Zoologist: Control the ram and feed your opponent to the alligator.

Thunderstorm: Unlock the "Thunderstorm" Power Up.

That's my signature: Perform 20 signature moves.

Becoming a SuperStar: Complete the Wrestlemania event.

Welcome to the Sunshine State: Unlock the Everglades battleground.

Vs. the World: Win a Gauntlet match against 5 opponents or more.

Charismatic: Fill the crowd bar.

Freedom!: Win a Steel Cage match.

Nothing personal: Perform 20 taunts.

Anybody else?: Win a Royal Rumble match with 20 opponents.

Is that a legal move?: Pick up a motorcycle and a turnbuckle.

Invincible: Win a Royal Rumble match against 30 opponents in normal difficulty or higher.