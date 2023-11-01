Thirsty Suitors v1.0 All No-DVD [Razor1911]

1 9 1 1 Razor 1911 proudly presents: Thirsty Suitors (C) Annapurna Interactiv Date: 2023-11 Game Type : Action, Adventure, RPG Size: 1 Disc Protection: Microsoft DRM OS : Windows 10 64-Bit Game Notes ~~~~~~~~~~ Can Jala learn to love herself and heal the wounds of her past? Thirsty Suitors is a stylish, story-driven adventure that unfolds through turn-based battles, skateboarding, and cooking. Install Notes ~~~~~~~~~~~~~ 1. Unpack 2. Mount or Burn iso 3. Install 4. Copy crack 5. Install Microsoft VCLibs and Gaming Services (support folder) 6. Block the game in your firewall. 7. Have fun! Razor 1911 Greetings ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ Razor1911 slices out greets to our friends around the world. /\ Razor 1911 /__\ Since 1985 /\ /\ /__\/__\ SUPPORT THE COMPANIES THAT PRODUCE QUALITY SOFTWARE! IF YOU ENJOYED THIS PRODUCT, BUY IT! SOFTWARE AUTHORS DESERVE SUPPORT!!