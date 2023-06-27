B.E.A.N. Reloaded Free Full Game v0.1.1

B.E.A.N. reloaded is a little roguelike. Play as the last surviving pilot of a Beyond Earth Armored Nexus (BEAN) suit and protect your world from the monsters that would see it destroyed...

AD to move left/right, space to jump, left click to melee attack (or ground slam if you're in the air), and right click to fire your current weapon. There are three guns in the game and you get a random one at the start of each run.