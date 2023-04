Future Racer 2000 Free Full Game

THIS IS THE NEWEST BREAKTHROUGH IN FUTURE TECHNOLOGY! RACE AS A MYSTERIOUS RACER FROM THE FUTURE WHO MUST RACE!

FEATURES INCLUDE

+SYNTHWAVE

+YOUR OWN 1980's BEDROOM FILLED WITH YOUR FAVORITE POSTERS

+A BRAND NEW VIDEO GAME CONSOLE - NEVER BEFORE SEEN!

+CUTTING EDGE GRAPHICS WITH 256 COLORS - AND MORE!

+PLAY 3 RADICAL TUNES ON A STATE-OF-THE-ART SYNTHESIZER

+WATCH THE NEWEST EPISODE OF SLUGS&MONEY! NO ChugTV SUBSCRIPTION NEEDED!

+RACE AGAINST 7 COMPUTER PLAYERS FOR THE TITLE OF FUTURE RACER 2000!!!

+BEIGE HALLWAY

CONTROLS

FIRST PERSON CONTROLS

WASD for movement

SPACE/Left CLICK for interact

Q - VIEW WHAT YOU GOTTA DO

ESC/TAB - PAUSE

F - DONT WORRY ABOUT IT

RACING CONTROLS

WASD for corresponding directional arrow

SPACE/LEFT click for next screen

F - IT DOESNT WORK DURING THE RACE SO SERIOUSLY DONT WORRY ABOUT IT.

YOU CANT PAUSE DURING A RACE. ALL GAS AND NO BRAKES BB!

THINGS TO KNOW:

The game is FREE for the next two weeks (STARTING 4.15.2023). After that, it WILL cost $$$.

ITS KIND OF IN ALPHA. SAVE FUNCTION MAY OR MAY NOT WORK. THERES JUST RANDOM CHECKPOINTS. DONT WORRY, YOU'LL FIGURE IT OUT.

SHOULD TAKE 15-30 MINUTES TO COMPLETE.

IN THE FUTURE EXPECT

A SEQUEL FURTHER EXPLORING [REDACTED] IF PEOPLE LIKE IT

BETTER SAVE FUNCTIONALITY

A STORY MODE THAT REMOVES ANY FAILURE CONDITIONS

FEWER BUGS (PLEASE LET ME KNOW IF YOU EXPERIENCE ANY)

MORE SWEET SWEET SYNTHWAVE TUNES TO LULL YOU TO SLEEP