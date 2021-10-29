Halloween Mystery Free Full Game

Halloween Mystery is short first person indie horror game.

You are playing as a teenager-Etan Edwards.

The action takes place in a small town during halloween.

Your trick or treating ritual is interrupted by weird events...

Game has elements of horror, first person shooter games.

Halloween Mystery also has a story that is not easy to read and takes some time to discover.

Controls: WASD

Flashlight: F

Interact: Left mouse button, E, SPACE

Game contains jumpscares