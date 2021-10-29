Halloween Mystery Free Full Game

October 29, 2021 - 4:59pm
Halloween Mystery is short first person indie horror game.
You are playing as a teenager-Etan Edwards.
The action takes place in a small town during halloween.
Your trick or treating ritual is interrupted by weird events...
Game has elements of horror, first person shooter games.
Halloween Mystery also has a story that is not easy to read and takes some time to discover.
Controls: WASD
Flashlight: F
Interact: Left mouse button, E, SPACE
Game contains jumpscares
