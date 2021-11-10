MoleMan Free Full Game



Rate

Total votes: 3
80
November 10, 2021 - 4:15pm

This 2D Sidescrolling Autorunner is about MoleMan, who helps finding Love for poor blind moles! It can be played with Mouse & Keyboard or Controller.

There are two ways to play MoleMan:

Keyboard + Mouse
Controller

Controls:

Fly Up: W | Up-Key | Controller Left Stick
Fly Down: S | Down-Key | Controller Left Stick
Aiming: Mouse | Controller Right Stick
Shooting: Left CTRL | Left Mouse | Controller Back R
Pause: ESC | Controller Start
Screenshot: F6 | Controller Back L

Gamemodes:

Training: To practice aiming, based of Easy Difficulty and without Ducks
Classic: Four different Difficulties, the Goal is to make 10 Mole Pairs, Highscores are only saved offline
Endless: Based of Extreme Difficulty, no goals except to get the highest score possible, highscores are saved online

