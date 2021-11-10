This 2D Sidescrolling Autorunner is about MoleMan, who helps finding Love for poor blind moles! It can be played with Mouse & Keyboard or Controller.

There are two ways to play MoleMan:

Keyboard + Mouse

Controller

Controls:

Fly Up: W | Up-Key | Controller Left Stick

Fly Down: S | Down-Key | Controller Left Stick

Aiming: Mouse | Controller Right Stick

Shooting: Left CTRL | Left Mouse | Controller Back R

Pause: ESC | Controller Start

Screenshot: F6 | Controller Back L

Gamemodes:

Training: To practice aiming, based of Easy Difficulty and without Ducks

Classic: Four different Difficulties, the Goal is to make 10 Mole Pairs, Highscores are only saved offline

Endless: Based of Extreme Difficulty, no goals except to get the highest score possible, highscores are saved online