It's a simple games pack created using Raycasting Game Maker. It's hard and really controversial. We wanted to create a simle and interesting game that takes away boredom.

CREDITS

Game by:

-Maychal

using RaycastingGameMaker

Tested by:

-Mamesa

-DaCFniel

-Namrox

-Jabu

*if you are lost use "M" key to show mini map