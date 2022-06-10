You're trapped on an elevator with a killer A.I. The only way to survive is to dodge its attacks. Make it to floor 100 and you might get out of this alive. Are you fast enough? Improve your skills with a quick 10-floor challenge in Simulation Mode. Choose a weapon and keep track of your wins and fails. Complete goals to earn points and unlock new game modes and features such as Sketch Mode, Wireframe Mode, and Expert difficulty. Dodge weapons. Don't die. Defeat the A.I. Good luck!