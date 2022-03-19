FEAR: Final Blood is a fan made game in the FPS Creator engine. It's a self-contained action/horror FPS game with very little story. You play as code-name Legacy, the final soldier born with incredible reflexes and it is your task to escape a secret research lab hidden on a distant island. Play through 7 locations as you fight Replica soldiers on your way to victory.

Help for keyboard and mouse players:

left click = shoot

right click = zoom

mouse wheel = next weapon/draw weapon

W A S D = move

hold shift = run

H = health pack use

F = night vision

Alt = melee

space bar = jump

enter = activate buttons/open doors

press numbers to cycle through gun attachments/modes