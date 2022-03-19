March 19, 2022 - 5:17pm
1 Freeware available for FEAR: Final Blood, see below
FEAR: Final Blood is a fan made game in the FPS Creator engine. It's a self-contained action/horror FPS game with very little story. You play as code-name Legacy, the final soldier born with incredible reflexes and it is your task to escape a secret research lab hidden on a distant island. Play through 7 locations as you fight Replica soldiers on your way to victory.
Help for keyboard and mouse players:
left click = shoot
right click = zoom
mouse wheel = next weapon/draw weapon
W A S D = move
hold shift = run
H = health pack use
F = night vision
Alt = melee
space bar = jump
enter = activate buttons/open doors
press numbers to cycle through gun attachments/modes
Add new comment