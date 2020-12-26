Control a glorious flamingo as you run, duck, jump, fly and laser for dear life! Build up your combo on Earth then head towards the stars and reach the high score with the power of flight and lasers. How long you can survive in this mashup of classic gameplay!

Features:

• Art by the glorious @solveig_lawitzke.

• Enjoy changing scenery with a day and night cycle

• Switch up the gameplay by discovering the power of flight……and lasers!

• Classic duck and jump runner gameplay with a twist of space travel.

• On the ground, avoid the obstacles to increase combo, then take flight and survive the asteroid field.

• Fight to beat your high score.

• Amusing physics-based deaths.