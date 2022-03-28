Gang Gang is a 2D pixel art versus fighting game where you'll play as Malik, a Mafia Gang guy with strong range abilities.

In this game, you'll be able to fight in two different modes : Training or Versus

• The Training mode allows you to practice your moveset and attack combo abilities against a tweakable puppet or another player with no limit of time or damage.

• The Versus mode allows you to fight against another player in 2 rounds winner.

This game has been developed in Unity by a small dev team on free time.