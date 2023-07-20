Jagged Alliance 3 v1.01.338010 V2 (+10 Trainer) [Cheat Happens]

Jagged Alliance 3 by cheathappens.com ------------------------------------------------------- Activating this trainer ------------------------------------------------------- If not state otherwise below, press F1 at main menu. Listen for 'Trainer Activated'. Press desired hotkey. All hotkeys can be changed on the trainer. Trainer Options ------------------------------------------------------- # Player Squad NumPad1: No Suspicion # Combat Units NumPad2: Super Unit NumPad3: Weak Unit # Weapon NumPad4: Mega Weapon No Reload # Gameplay NumPad5: Game Speed Editor Options ------------------------------------------------------- # Currency Finances # Inventory Moved Item Amount # Mouse Over Unit Hit Points Action Points # Selected Unit Weapon in Combat Ammo Amount Notes ------------------------------------------------------- No Suspicion: As long as you don't kill someone in sight, fire weapons, or do anything to trigger them to attack, you can pass by enemies without setting them off. Super Unit: Mouse over a unit and note that the value properly shows in the editor. Then press this to modify HP and AP to high values. This likely only works in COMBAT. Weak Unit: Mouse over a unit and note that the value properly shows in the editor. Then press this to modify HP and AP to low values. This likely only works in COMBAT. Mega Weapon No Reload: Make sure editor is showing proper amount matching what you see in the game, then press key and your current weapon has a lot of rounds to fire. Finances: From Satellite View you may have to press the PLAY button to advance time to see this change or the correct address be read. Moved Item Amount: May work with mouse over inventory, but works best if you MOVE and item OR if you click SPLIT, then modify the amount but NOT split it. You MAY need MORE THAN ONE of an item for this to work properly. If you have two knives and want to give to all five members, put the knives on top of one another, then the option will likely register the 2 knives, you can set to 5, then split them and spread them out. Hit Points: Mouse over a unit and note that the value properly shows in the editor. This likely only works in COMBAT. Action Points: Mouse over a unit and note that the value properly shows in the editor. ==================================================================== Mute Hotkeys: ------------------------------------------------------- To temporarily disable the Hotkeys, press CTRL-H after trainer is activated. You can use CTRL-H to re-activate the Hotkeys as well. You can also mute specific hotkeys by changing the hotkey you want to mute to 'NONE'. Troubleshooting ------------------------------------------------------- Requirements: Aurora: *****://www.cheathappens.com/trainers.asp Support: *****://www.cheathappens.com/support.asp AUTHENTICITY NOTICE: ------------------------------------------------------- PLEASE REVIEW OUR PRIVACY POLICY AT *****://WWW.CHEATHAPPENS.COM/PRIVACYPOLICY.ASP Get more trainers and updates at ****://www.cheathappens.com