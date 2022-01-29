ELIMINATE your ENEMIES, with an ARSENAL of WEAPONS. Each ENEMY has been crafted with STRENGTH and PRECISION. UNDERSTAND your OPPONENTS and DESTROY THEM. MASTER your SKILLS as you face the RAGE of THE MIGHTY BOSSES. DETERMINED and FEARLESS, you are HYPER CRASH, a lone ranger, against an ARMY OF CORRUPTION! Will you survive, will you be victorious?

GAME CONTROLS

⮞ MOVEMENT

• WASD KEYS

• ARROW KEYS

⮞ SHOOTING

• MOUSE - CLICK

• MOUSE - AIMING