Windows new Task Manager is designed with gaming in mind

Microsoft is updating the Windows Task Manager to be a more useful tool for gamers. The widget is being added to the Windows Game Bar feature and will allow users to leverage a lightweight version to better monitor their CPU, GPU, memory, and disks, both hard drive and SSD. It will also provide the option to modify which applications are running, letting you see which are using up the most system resources and kill them off to maximise game performance.

This is a function you can already use in Task Manager, but it typically requires exiting to the desktop and selecting the Task Manager from the task bar, or hitting Ctrl-Alt-Delete, neither of which are ideal in the middle of a game. The new Game Bar functionality will put the Task Manager much more in reach of you while you're in game.

The widget is currently limited to the Xbox Insider Hub on the Windows Store, so you'll need to opt in to the beta for that if you want to try it. Windows Update will eventually offer the Task Manager alternative, though as PCGamesN reports, it's not clear when that will be.

In the mean time, if you want a more powerful Task Manager, you can always consider using third party options like Process Explorer, and Daphne. They're notweight, but they give you much greater function than the typical Windows Task Manager.

