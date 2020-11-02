Infestation chronicles the Assignment

The year 2025. There is a mutagenic virus that rages the planet. Scientist are trying to find the cure. For those purposes they need samples of rare infected ones. One of these infected ones was scouted at the abandoned industrial object. The Alfa group was forwarded there to destroy the infected one and to take the samples. In the last communication session they confirmed destroying the object and getting the samples. After that the connection with them was lost.

Your objective is to find the Alfa group and collect the samples of the infected one. Good luck, soldier!

Tips & tricks:

-Search the corpses to replenish your ammunition.

-Aim zombies to the head to do more damage.

-To switch to the knife press button '1'; to switch to the riffle press '2'.