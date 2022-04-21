April 21, 2022 - 5:30am
1 Freeware available for Insanity Souls, see below
A girl apparently alone with her parents at home, but something strange happens to her parents, Abigail has schizophrenia and sometimes doubts if what she feels within her environment is real, but one day someone comes and the nightmares will become real.
It is recommended to use a controller even though it is perfectly playable with keyboard and mouse
Genre: Souls Like/Horror/Action
Duration: 2 Hours Approx.
Controls:
WASD/Left Stick : Move
C/Y : Crouch
Shift/L3 : Correct
Space/X : Jump
E/A : Use/Interact
Alt/B : Dodge
Rightclick/L1 : Use mobile
Left Click/R1 :Attack
F/R2 : Strong Attack
Q/L2 : Take Pickup Equipped
Tab/Select: Menu
Middle wheel of the mouse / R3 : Focus enemy
