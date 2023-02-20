"I.S.E" - An adventure game inspired by the works of Stanislaw Lem and H.P. Lovecraft. Explore the mysterious station of Einomia with the main hero Van Lu, who has returned to the station after many years of absence. Immerse yourself in the dark, mystical puzzles where Van Lu must face the ghosts of his past, but be prepared for unexpected trials that await him ahead.

Controller:

- WASD to move

- E and Space to interact