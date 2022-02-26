Manny the miner has been trapped deep underground. Help him to get out to the daylight! Jump, evade the enemies and solve puzzles to get out of the scary abandoned mine that is about to collapse!

Controls:

MOVE – LEFT,RIGHT arrow keys (or A, D keys)

JUMP – SPACE, UP arrow key (or W key)

Goal: Grab the 3 keys and get to the elevator.

Tips:

Once you start playing then quit and come back again, then use the flashing elevator

next to the CONTINUE arrow to load your previous progress.

If you want to start a new game, go to the right where the NEW arrow is located.