One Just Night

Our Lady of Possibility (“Billie” for short) has always been frustrated with the vagueness of her prophecy. While those around her see endless potential, she feels stagnant and unable to move forward to become something great.

When The Seeing One, the oracle for the city, calls for Billie, Billie hopes to finally get clarity on her prophecy. Unfortunately, the new addition to her prophecy only serves to make things more complicated for Billie when the prophecy points at Seeker of a Just Night - the incredibly stern individual who Billie has clashed with in the past.

Just Night is reluctantly willing to give Billie the day to see if they can find common ground to make the prophecy come true - after all, who can argue with fate?

Features:

• 30k+ Words

• Original soundtrack with 8 tracks

• Original sprite, background, and CG art

• Original UI

• 4 Endings (+1 Super Secret Super Hard Ending)

• Unique modern fantasy world

• Tarot readings

• Sapphic thirst traps

• Rivals to ???