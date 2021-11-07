UDgame is a game where you mine and explore

Explore the depths of procedurally generated mines full of treasure, passages and surprises, exploring and finding new wonders as you carve your way through UDgame.

Your adventure will not go unimpeded, however, as there are many monsters that guard these mines.

For those feeling particularly brave, try and fight the various bosses in the game for powerful equipment and loot, or avoid them and try to snatch the scraps they guard.

Above ground, you can build your house and furnish it as you like. Grow a garden, or make your very own maze, it's all up to you.

UD is a work in progress game that the developer has been working on for a whole year. Expect new updates, bug fixes and content.

Controls:

W,A,S,D (Q,E) - movement

Mouse \ Left and Right arrow keys - look around

Left Shift - run \ additional use

Spacebar - add mark \ dismount

LMB \ Up arrow key - attack \ use item on object

RMB \ Down arrow key - use selected item

R - drop item

Left Alt - slow walk \ additional button

ESC - pause

Mouse Scroll Wheel \ C,V - scroll inventory slots

Left Ctrl - crouch \ crawl

Combinatory:

Ctrl + Spacebar - open equipped item backpack

Alt + R - throw item (hold to throw further)

Shift + LMB - use item on a container (for example: axe to break furniture)

Alt + LMB - use small objects \ items on the ground or the ceiling \ other