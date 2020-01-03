Age of Empires 3: Unleashed v1.013a Full

Age of Empires 3 is a wonderful game we love and admire, however, to many of us it felt somewhat confining with numerous annoying restrictions and limitations put down by the game developers. Personally, I always wanted something more... unchained. The idea of removing restrictions and unleashing the game's full potential to provide the best Age of Empires 3 experience to date, as well as modernizing the game to answer today's standards is the very foundation upon which the mod has been built.

Experience one of the most discussed projects in AoE3 modding community, dive into a merciless war of no limits and restrictions. Conquer the New World on your own terms and take over its riches!