Wars of Liberty v1.012b Full

Wars of Liberty is a free fan modification for Age of Empires III. WoL brings 24 new civilizations, dozens of new maps, natives, music, and more. The team has worked hard to ensure that each civilization has its own unique gameplay that will turn Age of Empires III into a great new RTS experience. Choose a Religion and gain access to new units, technologies, and the ability to gather and spend our unique faith resource. Spy on your enemies and destroy them without building a single military unit with the redone Espionage system. Break lategame stalemates with the powerful Great War Age. And enjoy it all with more than 50 new Random Maps, new Natives for Latin America and Africa, new music, and much, much more.