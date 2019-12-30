The Fourth Age: Total War - The Dominion of Men v3.4 Huge Units Patch

The Fourth Age: Total War - The Dominion of Men is a full-conversion & fully modfoldered modification for Rome: Total War - Barbarian Invasion 1.6. Inspired solely by the written works of J.R.R. Tolkien, it seeks to reflect both the spirit and lore of Middle-earth as Tolkien saw it. The Dominion of Men is fully stable, feature-rich, innovative, thoroughly balanced, and conforms to the highest standards of both graphical and coding quality.

For all of you who always insisted on playing Fourth Age Total War on huge unit sizes even though it was balanced for large, your salvation is at hand!