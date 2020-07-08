Guardians of Azeroth 1.7.0 Full

"Guardians of Azeroth" is a mod with a worldwide development team, based on the Warcraft universe by Blizzard Entertainment. In this mod, our team is working to recreate the world of Azeroth in all of its glory, particularly focusing on the story of the classic Warcraft strategy games and World of Warcraft Classic. In this mod, you will be able to assume the role of one of the human kings, elven counts, or murloc chieftans in order test your luck in the quest for bringing Azeroth under your heel! You can restore justice to Azeroth, plunge the world into the chaos and fulfill the prophecy that is the Hour of Twilight, or burn it all in the name of Sargeras. If that is not your style, you can also choose to indebt every living realm on Azeroth to your wealthy Goblin cartel. Every decision is yours to make!

CK2 3.2.1 or 3.2.2 Official 1.7.0 Version of Guardians of Azeroth.