After 12 million sold, Elden Ring will expand beyond games

Elden Ring is one of the most popular game releases ever, rivalling mega franchises like Call of Duty in its sheer popularity -- an amazing achievement for a brand new franchise, even if it does come with big names attached, like FromSoftware, and George R. Martin. With over 12 million copies sold at the time of writing, it's very much captured the gaming zeitgeist, but FromSoftware won't stop there. There are now plans to expand the scope of Elden Ring into other mediums too.

"Much effort was placed into creating "ELDEN RING" so that we could exceed the expectations of our fans worldwide," the CEO of publisher Bandai Namco, Yasuo Miyakawa said in a recent statement. "In like manner, we will continue our efforts in expanding the brand beyond the game itself, and into everyone’s daily life. We will continue to create enjoyment and fulfillment through entertainment, so that we can come closer and connect to our fans around the world.

This suggests that we may see books, TV shows, cartoons, or even a movie based on the intriguing open world, with its dark and often intimidating themes.

It's not clear yet whether such properties would have direct involvement from FromSoftware, or George Martin, but it's possible. It wouldn't be like one of those two hadn't had major success with other media properties in the past...

What would you like to see come out of Elden Ring's expanded popularity?