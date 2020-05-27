AMD 3900XT and 3800XT near new boost clocks in 3Dmark leak

A leak of 3DMark data has shown AMD's recently teased 3900XT and 3800XT have been run through the software and get very close to their new rated single core boost clock of 4.7GHz. That's a noticeable uplift over their predecessors, the base 3900X and 3800X, which often struggled to reach 4.5GHz.

Of note, however, is the chips recording a stock core clock of 3.8GHz and 3.9GHz respectively. This is lower than the recently quoted base clock figures of 4.1GHz for the 3900XT and 4.2GHz for the 3800XT. While it may be that is a more typical clock speed for the CPU and the base clock the floor they will downclock to in the case of overheating, it raises questions about the validity of existing rumors.

AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT pic.twitter.com/0gx2ykUe5d — APISAK (@TUM_APISAK) May 27, 2020

As always, these sorts of stories need to be taken with a grain of salt until we hear specifically from the manufacturer.

Still, the 3DMark database screengrabs are a clear sign that the clock speeds of these chips are higher than their namesakes. The 3900XT hit a maximum turbo clock of 4.673MHz, and the 3800XT 4.623MHz, as per Videocardz. With other leaks of these CPUs showing themselves more capable than Intel's 10th generation CPUs in the single-core Cinebench scores, this could suggest that with the right memory, these processors could be super competitive with Intel's latest and greatest in gaming.