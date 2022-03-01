AMD 5800X3D could launch this month

AMD hasn't said much about its 5800X3D since CES, despite it being primed for a Spring release. Now, though it seems that it could be just a few weeks away from launch, with the latest leaks suggesting that it had started shipping out of the factory and would go on sale by the end of the month.

The AMD Ryzen 5800X3D will be a 3D VCache version of its 5800X Zen 3 CPU. It slaps an extra 64MB of L3 cache right on top of the die with massive interconnects that improves cache bandwidth to a state that's faster even than the L1 cache. This reportedly means the chip is around 15% faster in gaming than the 5800X, which should make the 5800X3D the fastest gaming processor in the world, at least temporarily while Intel's 12900KS launches, and AMD's Zen 4 CPUs are primed to debut later this year.

It's an exciting CPU, considering AMD hasn't released anything new since 2020, but when it would actually debut has been up in the air. AMD has been quite quiet about it and with rumors Zen 4 had been brought forward by a few months, the 5800X3D may have been forgotten.

58X3D has been shipped and will probably be on the market by the end of this month. — Greymon55 (@greymon55) March 1, 2022

Except it hasn't, according to leaker Greymon. They claim that the 5800X3D has now started shipping to retailers and will begin selling to consumers like you and I, in the coming weeks.

No pricing information has been released just yet, but expect it to be closing in on $500, as this will be positioned as the best gaming CPU in the world.