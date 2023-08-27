AMD completes RDNA 3 range with Radeon RX 7800 XT and RX 7700 XT

The AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT and RX 7700 XT will arrive on September 6, and both will be the final SKUs in the RDNA 3 line, according to AMD’s senior vice president and general manager of the Graphics Business Unit, Scott Herkelman.

This means we won’t be seeing any non-XT versions of the RX 7800 and 7700 cards, or an entry-level RX 7500 launched at any time in the future, leaving AMD with just six desktop GPUs in the RX 7000 series. The RX 6000 series launched twice that amount of SKUs, and it’s entirely possible that AMD sees the previous series as an acceptable range to help plug the gaps in 7000 series.

In any case, the two new graphics cards are a strong pairing. The RX 7800 XT is priced at $499, and has 3840 GPU cores, 120 AI cores, 16GB of VRAM, and a boosted clock of 2430 MHz. The RX 7700 XT is the slightly cheaper option at $449, and comes with 3456 GPU cores, 108 AI cores, 12GB of VRAM, and a boosted clock speed of 2544 MHz. Those are good specs, and it’s clear the two cards are meant to go up against the Nvidia RTX 4070 and 8GB and 16GB variants of the RTX 4060.

However, as other articles have already pointed out, there’s a problem with pricing here. AMD’s new cards are priced to be somewhat even with Nvidia’s current offerings, with the caveat that many believe Nvidia’s current cards are rather overpriced for what they offer. AMD had the chance to significantly undercut Nvidia’s offerings, but instead chose to match pricing in a lot of areas, and lean on its older catalogue to offer more robust savings. It’s a somewhat disappointing move, but there’s a small note at the bottom of AMD’s presentation slides that U.S. pricing is “subject to change”, so it’s possible (and hopeful) that AMD will drop some of these prices before launch. Shaving just $50 from each SKU would help to make both more palatable purchases.

The AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT and RX 7700 XT launch on September 6 for $499 and $449 respectively.