AMD to refresh Navi and add next-gen GPUs in 2020

AMD has a lot of exciting plans for its graphics division in 2020. According to CEO Lisa Su, AMD will not only release a new-generation of RDNA graphics cards in 2020, including possibly a Big Navi GPU that can compete with Nvidia's most powerful graphics cards, but also a refreshed line of first-generation Navi cards. Possibly in a similar fashion to Nvidia's Super GPUs.

AMD introduced its first-generation RDNA graphics cards in 2019, with the RX 5700 XT and 5700, followed by the RX 5500 XT just before the end of the year. It then launched the RX 5600 XT in January 2020. A second generation of higher-end RDNA graphics cards has been expected for later this year for some time now, and AMD confirmed that at CES 2020. But a refreshed first-generation RDNA lineup is an intriguing prospect.

Nvidia refreshed its Turing generation of RTX GPUs in 2019, adding the Super variants across the board and providing greater competition for the new AMD cards. It largely revolved around raising CUDA core counts slightly, as well as modestly bumping clock speeds for memory. If AMD were to do something similar to its RX 5700 GPUs, and even its RX 5500s, that could make for an intriguing lineup from AMD.

That might be its way to stay relevant in the midrange when Nvidia releases its Ampere GPUs later this year, with AMD's second-generation RDNA GPUs competing more at the top end.

While we don't expect AMD to have a true counter to whatever Nvidia's next-generation highest of the high-end cards can do, a 2080 Ti competitor would be very exciting.