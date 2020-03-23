AMD Ryzen 4000 CPUs and RDNA 2 GPUs to land in October

AMD's plans for its next-generation CPUs and graphics cards are still in place for 2020, with team red firmly committed to a second-half-of-the-year debut. In fact, it's just announced that we can expect its Zen 3 Ryzen 4000 desktop CPus, and its next-generation RDNA 2 graphics cards to launch to the general public in October.

Building off of the success of its Ryzen 3000 CPUs, Ryzen 4000 chips will be based on a new, Zen 3 architecture. It won't be quite as game changing as the chiplet approach AMD brought with its 7nm Ryzen 3000 CPUs, but the 7nm+ EUV process, as well as architectural efficiency improvements, should raise clock speeds by a few hundred megahertz, improve the instructions per clock by up to 10 percent, and improve power demands, making for a more efficient, faster line of CPUs than anything AMD has yet released.

RDNA 2 graphics cards might be more of a revolution, however. With some claims that we could expect to see a top card that performs as much as twice as fast as an AMD RX 5700 XT, next-generation AMD graphics cards could be something quite special. The long-awaited "Big Navi" graphics card is said to be among them, though what else remains to be seen.

WCCFTech claims that AMD plans to launch both its new CPUs and GPUs on the same day, with the idea to encourage the creation of all-AMD PCs, possibly with some performance advantages in doing so. We've already seen Ryzen 4000 laptop CPUs and GPUs that can be paired to leverage additional power to each chip in turn as required.