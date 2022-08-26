AMD Ryzen 7000 Cinebench scores are in

Some allegedly leaked performance figures for AMD's upcoming Ryzen 7000 Zen 4 CPUs have appeared online, showing a big uplift in capability for all chips involved. Single threaded performance has risen dramatically since the Ryzen 5000 generation, although it's still only roughly equivalent to the existing Alder Lake processors. Multi-threaded performance, however, has taken a much greater leap.

The Ryzen 5 7600X managed a score of 19XX (last numbers hidden to protect the leaker) while the 7700X achieved a score of 20XX. This is equivalent to the 12700K and 12900K, if not a little better. It's around 10 percent lower than the equivalent 13th generation Intel chips, however. On the multi-core front, though, the results aren't as impressive.

The 7600X hits a score of 151XX, roughly equivalent to the eight core Ryzen 7 5800X, while the 7700X managed 198XX, or roughly equivalent to the 5900X. Neither of them can beat the 12th gen CPUs, or the upcoming 13th generation chips, which doesn't bode too well for the impending CPU head to head.

That said, Cinebench is only one metric and it's not particularly indicative of real world performance.

AMD's Ryzen 7000 CPUs are set to be unveiled on August 29, in just a few days time, so we'll know a lot more then.