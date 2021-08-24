AMD Ryzen CPU prices drop to new lows

AMD is flooding the market with as many Ryzen CPUs as it can ahead of Intel's upcoming Alder Lake processor launch in the next month or so, and to encourage buyers, it's slashed prices down to previously unseen levels. The question is, can stock remain enough for everyone who wants one to get one?

Like the GPU crisis, although to a lesser extent, AMD's Ryzen 5000 processors have been in relatively short supply since their release in 2020. That's meant prices have been higher than they were initially, too, although they've since come down to more reasonable levels. Even with the launch of Intel's Rocket Lake chips earlier this year, they remained popular as they held on to almost every performance benchmark crown out there. And now you can get them cheaper than ever too.

At the time of writing, the 12-core AMD Ryzen 5900X is priced at $499, the eight core Ryzen 5800X at $349, and the six core Ryzen 5600X at just $260. Those are absolute steals for some of the fastest processors ever made.

In other news, if you have a 300-series motherboard, you can actually get Zen 3 CPUs working on it by running some newer-generation BIOS on it.

Asus forum members discovered the hack and it works surprisingly well. Your mileage may vary, but it's another great way to save if you're upgraing your PC.