AMD's RAMP will boost DDR5 performance on Ryzen 7000

As much as DDR5 performance on Intel's Alder Lake processors has been a bit underwhelming, it will improve with time. Better yet, AMD's upcoming Zen 4 processors will make the most of it right out of the gate using AMD's new RAMP technology, acting like XMP profiles, but exclusively for AMD's Ryzen CPUs.

The Ryzen Accelerated Memory Profile, as it's known, will accelerate frequencies and tighten timings, bringing up DDR5 performance well in excess of 6,000MHz. Support for this is already showing up in companion software, like HWInfo, proving that it's coming in the near future and may well debut before AM5 does later this year.

This support confirmed the existence and upcoming release of RAMP, though that doesn't necessarily mean that RAMP will become established enough to stick around. AMD's previous, A-XMP profiles didn't go far in that respect.

Official speed supported by AMD's upcoming Zen 4 CPUs will only be DDR5-4800, but then DDR4 on AM4 was a mere 3200MHz, and 3,600MHz was seen as the sweet spot, with even higher speeds offering better overall performance if you were willing to play with the Infinity Fabric speed uncoupled from memory.

Zen 4 CPUs will debut sometime in the second half of 2022, bringing with them higher clock speeds, a new architectural design, and a very different looking CPU with a brand new IHS.

