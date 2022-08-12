AMD's Ryzen 7000 boxes are going to be fancy

It might not make any difference to their eventual performance, but the new box design for AMD's upcoming Ryzen 7000 generation of Zen 4 CPUs looks fancy. Gone is the faux brushed aluminum and instead a matt coloring with the now-iconic Ryzen orange and grey. That's according to a leak, via Videocardz, which shows off the packaging for an upcoming Zen 4 Ryzen 9 CPU.

The leak also hints at pricing and SKUs being much the same with Ryzen 7000 as it was with Ryzen 5000, however, at launch there may not be the typical mid-range 7600 model. It could limit launch lineup to a Ryzen 7 7700X, Ryzen 7 7800X, Ryzen 9 7900X, and Ryzen 9 7950X. The Ryen 7600X and any non-X models that AMD has planned will come a little later, with existing Ryzen 5000 CPUs fleshing out the lower-end of AMD's lineup for the time being.

Prices should start around $300 at the low end, and could cost upwards of $800 for the top models.

All of the new Ryzen 7000 CPUs will reportedly be sold with the new box design, though there will be slight differences between the Ryzen 9, and Ryzen 7 and Ryzen 5 models. AMD has typically offered altered packaging for its higher-end models, so we'll likely see the same here too.