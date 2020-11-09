Assassin's Creed Valhalla can't hit 4K 60FPS on an RTX 3090

Performance for the upcoming Assassin's Creed Valhalla, at least on high-end Nvidia graphics cards, is not good. In early testing from Russian website GameGPU, even the most powerful Nvidia GPU, the RTXD 3090, struggled to maintain 60 FPS at 4K resolution. In some cases, frame rates fell to as low as 45FPS, with a couple of quick drops to just 32 FPS.

This is with an Intel Core i9-10900K CPU as well.

That's just the tip of the iceberg, though. The RTX 3090 is a $1,500+ graphics card, it's barely available and no-one could afford one if it was. The RTX 2080 Ti is barely more accessible or affordable, but if you picked one up second hand hoping it would remain relevant for years to come, you'll be out of luck in Valhhalla too. As WCCFTech reports, the 2080 Ti saw an average of just 42FPS in the benchmark, with regular 30 FPS dips in the most busy of scenes, and a minimum frame rate of just 5 FPS. This is not only bad for the 2080 Ti, but suggests that the rest of the RTX 2000 series would be useless at 4K gaming in Valhalla.

The big caveat here is that the game is optimized for AMD graphics in the next-generation consoles, so it's quite possible that the game will play far better on AMD's upcoming RDNA2 graphics cards. It's also entirely possible that post-launch, Nvidia will develop driver updates which massively optimize its GPUs for Assassin's Creed: Valhalla. For now though, it looks as if Valhalla will play pretty poorly at higher resolutions on Nvidia cards for the near future at least.

Assassin's Creed: Valhalla launches on November 10 on Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PS4, and PC, with a PS5 launch coming on November 12.