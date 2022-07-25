Ayaneo 2 to go on sale this September

The Ayaneo portable gaming console is going to have a second version release this September, offering new-generation gaming power to handheld gamers for the first time. The current Ayaneo is running on an older Ryzen 4500U APU or the Ryzen 7 4800U in the Pro version, with Vega graphics and Zen 2 cores. The new Aya Neo 2 will feature a Ryzen 6800U running a Zen 3+ core on a 6nm node, and an RDNA 2 GPU core, making it far, far more capable and even faster and more efficient than Valve's Steam Deck.

The Aya Neo 2 has been in development for some time, and will bring a number of exciting upgrades along for the party. As well as the new APU, it'll come with a larger battery (that combined with the new chip efficiency should give a few hours of handsfree AAA gaming without a power cable plugged in -- newly refined controls for a comfortable press and customization options, and a new cooling system with dual fans and copper tubes, leading to better cooling and greater long term performance. It'll remain comfortable to hold, too.

The Aya Neo 2 will sit firmly into the mid-range of the Aya Neo pack, with higher-end premium Aya Neo Next 2 options coming later. They'll feature an option of Intel 12th Gen Alder Lake mobile CPU with a DG2 card, or a Ryzen 6000 APU of some kind. It'll also have more RAM and possibly more storage space too.

The standard Aya Neo 2 is slated for a September release and will have LPDD5 and Windows 11. It will also feature a 7-inch 1080p screen, giving it greater detail than the Steam Deck too.

There are lots of exciting new handheld systems coming later this year. Which ones are you mist intrigued by?