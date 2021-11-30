Battle Cry Freedom is coming in 2022, made by Mount and Blade modders

A game developed by Mount and Blade Warband: Napoleonic Wars DLC developer, Flying Squirrel Entertainment, is finally releasing in 2022 after over a decade of development. The American Civil War inspired game, will feature battles of up to 300 players at a time, giving them access to historically accurate weapons, tactics, and a deep communication system that will help players really roleplay and use era-effective tactics and strategy to win the chaotic and explosive battles.

Battle Cry: Freedom will include civil war rifles, pistols, and various artillery pieces. Players will be able to fire each of them individually, but can also man the artillery in squads to improve efficiency. They'll have to pack and load the artillery, which takes time, before aiming and firing. You'll be able to play as either a union or confederate soldier, there are barricades and trenches that can (and must) be built, destructible environments for foxholes, and a number of classes to play as.

There's even the option to play as various musicians, such as drummers and buglers, not only improving the morale of your fellow players and boosting their abilities, but also providing the battlefield with some much needed musical relief to inspire and make the battlefields sound as close to life as possible. There will be some 50 classical folk and era-specific tracks that will play during battle, too.

There will be 14 maps to fight across, all inspired by real life civil war battlefields, though there will also be an infinite number of randomly generated maps and the option of custom maps built with the same tools the developers used -- no doubt Battle Cry: Freedom will be heavily moddable.

It's now set for release in early 2022.