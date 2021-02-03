Battlefield 6 Will Return to "All Out Warfare"

A new Battlefield game is under development and EA has promised we'll be able to play it before the end of the year. Better yet, it will return to its All-Out War format that made it so popular over multiple releases across multiple generations of consoles and PC hardware. It will take a major graphical leap this time around, we're told, helping to deliver a next-generation FPS experience.

"We’re looking forward to sharing a lot more about our plans in the months ahead, including our next Battlefield experience, which will mark a return to all-out military warfare," EA CEO Andrew Wilson said during a recent earnings call. "The game takes full advantage of the power of next-generation platforms to bring massive, immersive battles to life with more players than ever before. Featuring maps with unprecedented scale, the next edition of Battlefield takes all the destruction, player agency, vehicle and weapon combat that the franchise is known for and elevates it to another level. The team is focused and the game is ahead of our internal milestones. We’ll reveal the game in the spring, and deliver a defining Battlefield experience for our players in the 2021 holiday season.”

Unsurprisingly, a big part of the new game's generational facelift will be the technology de jour, real time raytracing. It will likely leverage Nvidia RTX and AMD's own ray tracing on PC, as well as raytracing on new-generation consoles, the PS5 and Xbox Series S/X. It is also expected to take advantage of the FidelityFX super resolution feature that AMD is working on for its new-generation RDNA2 GPUs found on both PC and in consoles.

Battlefield 6 is currently slated for a holiday 2021 release, though any actual dates are still very much up in the air.