Battlefield 6 might let you blow up every skyscraper you can find

Random, unscripted destruction might be one of the big selling points of Battlefield 6 when it launches later in 2021, with some rumors pointing to the ability to destroy any and all skyscrapers in multiplayer levels. That opens up the potential for some truly bombastic multiplayer matches, but also some intriguing tactical decisions.

Just how good is camping in a building if your opponents can just blow it up or knock it over?

This latest rumor comes from notorious leaker, Tom Henderson, who showed two images on Twitter which suggests knocking over the game's biggest buildings will be a major component of Battlefield 6 gameplay.

It started with one and ended up with many #Battlefield #Battlefield6 pic.twitter.com/fuJBGkKhu9 — Tom Henderson (@_TomHenderson_) February 4, 2021

Adding to this speculation is EA CEO Andrew Wilson, who promised that Battleifled 6 would take full advantage of all the power offered by next-generation consoles to deliver a new and exciting Battlefield experience.

"Featuring maps with unprecedented scale, the next edition of Battlefield takes all the destruction, player agency, vehicle and weapon combat that the franchise is known for and elevate it to another level," he said. "The team is focused and the game is ahead of our internal milestones. [...] I can tell you now that the Battlefield team is doing an incredible job. They’re way ahead of where they were in prior product cycles, on track for their earliest feature complete in franchise history."

What would you like to see in the next Battlefield game?