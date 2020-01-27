Black Mesa 1.0 is almost here

The complete Black Mesa game, with every single recreated level from the original Half-Life, including all of the Xen levels that were left out of the previous releases will be released in the very near future. This will be Black Mesa version 1.0 and it's been a long time coming.

Black Mesa is an ambitious project that looks to recreate the entire Half-Life experience but with updated visuals, physics, and AI, among other changes. It's been in the works for well over a decade, with the first beta release (as a mod of Half-Life) being released in 2012. The standalone game hit Steam Early access in 2015, with a partial release of the finished game shortly after, though lacking the Zen levels.

Those have since been completed, along with a number of other lighting tweaks and geometry changes for the rest of the game, over the past five years and now the developers at Crowbar Collective are almost ready for the final 1.0 release of the game.

We're told that this will still effectively be a beta, but that that will be the final testing phase before the game is considered complete. At that point, the team will start work on version 1.5, which will add better workshop support, a few gameplay tweaks and visual improvements, as well as better documentation for those who want to change the game themselves.

Considering Half-Life: Alyx is just around the corner, will you have a play through of Black Mesa to get yourself ready?