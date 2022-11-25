The Callisto Protocol Is A Demanding Game

The hardware requirements for Striking Distance Studios' upcoming horror survival game The Callisto Protocol have been released and they are pretty strict. The minimum's aren't too bad, with the most popular GPU on Steam, the GTX 1060 considered the bare minimum to get the game up and running, but if you want to play it at higher detail settings or frame rates, you're going to need a pretty hefty PC.

Here's what you need to play The Callisto Protocol:

Minimum

CPU: Intel Core i5 8400 or AMD Ryzen 5 2600

RAM: 12GB

GPU: Nvidia GTX 1060 or AMD RX 580

VRAM: 8GB

Storage: 75GB

OS: Windows 10 or 11

Nothing's too bad there, although some people are still gaming on 8GB of RAM -- especially on laptops, so that may prove problematic for some. For anyone who wants to game above 30 FPS at low 1080p resolution, you'll need a lot more though.

Recommended

CPU: Intel Core i7 8700 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600

RAM: 16GB

GPU: Nvidia GTX 1070 or AMD Radeon RX 5700

VRAM: 16GB

Storage: 75GB SSD

OS: Windows 10 or 11

The recommended specs are a little weird, as while it recommends a GTX 1070 or RX 5700 graphics card, it also recommends 16GB of VRAM, which neither of those cards have. You'll need at least an RX 6800XT or Nvidia RTX 4080 for that, though it seems likely that'll be more of a nice to have.

Either way, though, the Recommended specs are nothing to sniff at. If you want to play at 4K in this game you're going to need the most powerful of gaming rigs.