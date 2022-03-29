Colorful shows off range of 3090 Tis, including a compact liquid cooled one

Nvidia's RTX 3090 Ti is finally, nearly here, so many of the major manufacturers are now showing off some of their upcoming third party models. Colorful is one such card partner and has debuted a number of different options, including a high-end 3090 Ti Neptune edition, which features enhances clock speed and its own AIO watercooling solution.

The Neptune Edition 3090 Ti is a compact watercooled card, measuring just 258mm long, making it smaller than the existing 3090 Neptune. It is, however, cooled extremely well, with the waterblock contacting the GPU core, the VRAM, and the mosfets for maximum all-card-cooling. This will help maintain its higher clock speeds, which will reach as high as 1,905MHz when in OC mode and boosted.

Elsewhere the card will have the same 10752 CUDA cores of the stock 3090 Ti and 24GB of 21Gbps GDDR6X memory.

All of this power means that you'll need a lot of juice to get this card up and running. Its standard power state will pull as much as 480W, but if you throw it into OC mode for that extra 60Mhz, you'll need to push 510W through the card. Colorful is recommending an 850W PSU at a minimum, but it would be safer to jump up to over 1,000W on a card like this, just to be sure, as the RTX 3000 series has been known for heavy power spikes, often overpowering smaller PSUs.

Other Colorful 3090 Tis will include air cooled versions which are similar power draw, but typically lower clock speeds.