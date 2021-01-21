Company of Heroes 2 just got a 64-bit update

Over seven years on from its original release, Company of Heroes 2 has gotten a brand new patch that makes it 64-bit compatible, thereby letting the game access over 3.2GB of memory. That won't have a dramatic performance improvement, but it should be there and enable much more impressive mods moving forward. It also makes it far more supportive of modern operating systems.

Alongside the 64-bit improvement for COH2, there are 10 brand new maps to enjoy, with five others getting major reworks. Some maps have been removed from Automatch too, to improve balance, specifically 1v1 and 2v2 maps like Lost Glider, Angoville, and Lierneux, among others.

You can find a new list of added and removed maps, here.

The maps you can still play on will have a bigger pool of opponents to pick from, as the game now supports cross-play between Steam and anyone playing the game via Game Pass for PC and the Windows Store.

This update only proves to revitalize many RTS fans' hopes for more Relic strategy games in the future. After the relative disappointment of Dawn of War 3, many are looking forward to Age of Empires 4, but with a legacy like Company of Heroes and Homeworld, there's always hope for something else besides.

What would you like to see come out of Relic next?